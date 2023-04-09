Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 130.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Stories

