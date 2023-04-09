Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 50.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.0% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

SBSW opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.3%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.48.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

