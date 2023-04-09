Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of UMC opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UMC. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

