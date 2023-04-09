Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 41,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.69%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

