Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $482,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,181 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE UNH opened at $512.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $478.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $482.05 and a 200-day moving average of $506.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

