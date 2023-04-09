Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCT stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

