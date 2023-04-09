Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Stryve Foods as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,924,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,980,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 721,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stryve Foods by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 562,244 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryve Foods Stock Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.54. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.46.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods ( NASDAQ:SNAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 140.87% and a negative net margin of 129.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

