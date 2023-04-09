Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,710 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.03) to GBX 6,200 ($77.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.41) to GBX 5,790 ($71.91) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $66.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $83.21.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

