Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in AstraZeneca by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.79.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

