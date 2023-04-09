FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered FOX from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FOX will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FOX by 9.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

