Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Trading Down 2.1%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 1,038,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,596,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Street Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $146.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

