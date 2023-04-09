FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.90 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $4.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.10. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of FSBW opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $224.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.02. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 27.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

