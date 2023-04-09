FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.67. 10,043 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDEC. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

