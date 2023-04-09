FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS:DNOV opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $318.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.34.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

