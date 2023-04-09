Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $493.52

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 493.52 ($6.13) and traded as low as GBX 460 ($5.71). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 471 ($5.85), with a volume of 40,745 shares changing hands.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 501.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 493.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £182.89 million, a PE ratio of 2,478.95, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

