FY2023 Earnings Estimate for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Issued By William Blair

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.10. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

MSM has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

