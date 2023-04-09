FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Issued By DA Davidson

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.53. The consensus estimate for Capital City Bank Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $499.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,829,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

