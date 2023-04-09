FY2023 Earnings Forecast for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Issued By DA Davidson

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for United Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for United Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $338.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

United Bankshares stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

