FY2023 EPS Estimates for DIAGNOS Inc. Reduced by Echelon Wealth Partners (CVE:ADK)

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) – Echelon Wealth Partners cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DIAGNOS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for DIAGNOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.
DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.10 million.
DIAGNOS Price Performance
About DIAGNOS
DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.