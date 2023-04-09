FY2023 EPS Estimates for DIAGNOS Inc. Reduced by Echelon Wealth Partners (CVE:ADK)

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) – Echelon Wealth Partners cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DIAGNOS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for DIAGNOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Get DIAGNOS alerts:

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.10 million.

DIAGNOS Price Performance

About DIAGNOS

CVE:ADK opened at C$0.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28. DIAGNOS has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.08.

(Get Rating)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.