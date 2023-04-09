FY2023 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Reduced by DA Davidson

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.10. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $173.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.42 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.48%.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of EFSC opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.80%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lyne Andrich bought 1,840 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,113.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 15,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,338 shares of company stock worth $5,220,976 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 111,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,566,914,000 after buying an additional 93,195,002 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,341,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,657,000 after acquiring an additional 121,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,314,000 after purchasing an additional 52,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,301,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,731,000 after purchasing an additional 217,302 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

