FY2023 EPS Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.61) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.60). The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

ESPR has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

ESPR stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 73,674 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Esperion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at $451,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,876 shares of company stock valued at $125,227. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

