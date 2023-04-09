FY2023 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.25. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.11.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$52.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$38.23 and a 1-year high of C$55.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$52.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 95.45%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

