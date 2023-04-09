FY2023 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Raised by Analyst

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of General Mills in a report released on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.09. The consensus estimate for General Mills’ current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

GIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $86.90 on Friday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,821 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,530. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

