FY2023 EPS Estimates for Heartland BancCorp Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.80. The consensus estimate for Heartland BancCorp’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HLAN opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.92. Heartland BancCorp has a 12 month low of $87.48 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

Heartland BancCorp Increases Dividend

Heartland BancCorp ( OTCMKTS:HLAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.759 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

Further Reading

