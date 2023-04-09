FY2023 EPS Estimates for Heartland BancCorp Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.80. The consensus estimate for Heartland BancCorp’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share.
Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance
Shares of HLAN opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.92. Heartland BancCorp has a 12 month low of $87.48 and a 12 month high of $102.00.
Heartland BancCorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.759 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.
Heartland BancCorp Company Profile
Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.
