FY2023 EPS Estimates for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.70. The consensus estimate for Heartland Financial USA’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $234.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,490. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 3,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,490. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $101,224.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,293 shares of company stock worth $279,465. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

