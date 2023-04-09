FY2023 EPS Estimates for Nucor Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Nucor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $13.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.10. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $15.36 per share.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share.

Nucor Stock Performance

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

NYSE NUE opened at $145.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Nucor has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Nucor by 8.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,193,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

