FY2023 EPS Estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Boosted by Analyst

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.89). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONCT. StockNews.com started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Maxim Group cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 9.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 728,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 845,991 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 336,066 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 455,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.