FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Cut by Analyst

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPBI. StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

