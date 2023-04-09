FY2023 EPS Estimates for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Increased by Oppenheimer

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simulations Plus in a research report issued on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Simulations Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

NASDAQ SLP opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $67.59. The company has a market capitalization of $859.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 82.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $89,732.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,935,010 shares in the company, valued at $156,377,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 2,258 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $89,732.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,935,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,377,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $760,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,915,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,954,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,352 shares of company stock worth $3,038,026 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.