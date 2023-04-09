FY2023 EPS Estimates for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Decreased by DA Davidson

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SouthState in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.10. The consensus estimate for SouthState’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SouthState’s FY2024 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSB. StockNews.com downgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $69.58 on Friday. SouthState has a 12-month low of $66.56 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 30.35%.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 24,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $2,085,126.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,813.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,836 shares of company stock worth $9,974,384 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SouthState in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SouthState by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SouthState during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

