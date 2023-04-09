FY2023 EPS Estimates for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Decreased by DA Davidson

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of S&T Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.95. The consensus estimate for S&T Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STBA. StockNews.com started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of STBA opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.74. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $736,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 27.0% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

