FY2023 EPS Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Lowered by DA Davidson

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Community Banks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.19. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UCBI. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

United Community Banks stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.96.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after buying an additional 1,034,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Community Banks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after buying an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,468,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,245,000 after acquiring an additional 250,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 929.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,462,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Articles

