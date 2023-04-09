FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilltop in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hilltop stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.05. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,310.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

