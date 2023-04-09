FY2024 EPS Estimates for NuCana plc Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for NuCana in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for NuCana’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NuCana’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
NuCana Stock Up 3.5 %
NCNA stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. NuCana has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuCana
About NuCana
NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuCana (NCNA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.