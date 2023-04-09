FY2024 EPS Estimates for NuCana plc Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for NuCana in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for NuCana’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NuCana’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

NCNA stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. NuCana has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 88.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter worth $282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NuCana by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in NuCana by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 48,845 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

