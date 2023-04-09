FY2024 EPS Estimates for Slate Office REIT Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.42.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Slate Office REIT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.