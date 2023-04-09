FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Walmart Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walmart in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $6.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.34.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $150.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.21. The stock has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

