FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Issued By Zacks Research

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $34.28 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $35.71. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $30.62 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMP. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.90.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $297.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.78. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,254.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

