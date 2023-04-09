Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $163.79

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.79 ($2.03) and traded as high as GBX 179.60 ($2.23). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 172 ($2.14), with a volume of 140,360 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.86) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company has a market cap of £185.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,433.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

In other Galliford Try news, insider Bill Hocking sold 248,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.11), for a total transaction of £421,892.40 ($523,959.76). 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

