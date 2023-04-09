Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $163.79

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.79 ($2.03) and traded as high as GBX 179.60 ($2.23). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 172 ($2.14), with a volume of 140,360 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.86) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
Galliford Try Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £185.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,433.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Galliford Try Cuts Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Galliford Try news, insider Bill Hocking sold 248,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.11), for a total transaction of £421,892.40 ($523,959.76). 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Galliford Try
Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.
