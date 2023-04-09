GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.59

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $39.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.85.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.