Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the quarter. Gentex accounts for 1.6% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $493.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.04 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

