Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$25.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.50 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

GEI opened at C$21.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.28. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.03 and a twelve month high of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

