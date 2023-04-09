Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Global Payments by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 238.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $146.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

