Globus Maritime (GLBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of GLBS opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 million, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Globus Maritime

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Maritime in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

