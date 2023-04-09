Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Trading Down 1.6%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 1,151,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,008,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $310.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.