Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Trading Down 1.6%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 1,151,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,008,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $310.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

