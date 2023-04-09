Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Receives $3.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.33.

GRPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Graphite Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Graphite Bio has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $147.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth $41,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graphite Bio

(Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.