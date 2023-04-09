Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

