GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Trading 61.9% Higher

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Rating) shares traded up 61.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01). 252,861,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,207% from the average session volume of 19,341,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

GSTechnologies Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of £18.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.14.

GSTechnologies Company Profile

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

