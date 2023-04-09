Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Guardian Capital Group stock opened at C$44.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. The company has a market cap of C$123.06 million, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.13. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$25.00 and a 52-week high of C$45.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

