Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $199.17

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.17 ($2.47) and traded as low as GBX 164 ($2.04). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 165 ($2.05), with a volume of 1,495,856 shares trading hands.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £356.81 million, a P/E ratio of 171.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 188.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 199.04.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 5.39%. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4,062.50%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

