H.B. Fuller (FUL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

H.B. Fuller has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 53 years. H.B. Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

NYSE FUL opened at $64.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.53. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.20). H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $958.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $203,624.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

